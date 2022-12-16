The Athletic Socks Market Report Evaluates Financial Strength, Status, Threats and Opportunities of this Market
The market is witnessing steady growth with worldwide revenue up by 4.3% year-on-year. Revenue across the world is projected to increase 2X by 2031.
Global Athletic Socks Market Overview
Typically, athletic socks are thicker and more forgiving. To avoid blisters, they also employ higher-quality cloth. Additionally crucial is how your sock feels while you're wearing shoes. Some socks will be cushioned or constructed of a substance you're unfamiliar with.
The increase in demand for athletic socks is attributed to the growing trend of physical activity among people across the globe. This is especially true in countries such as China and India, where there is a large population of people who are actively engaged in sports and physical activities. In addition, the increasing awareness about foot health among people has helped boost the demand for sporting goods that protect feet, such as athletic socks.
Some of the key players in the Athletic Socks market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Puma AG, Asics Corporation, and Under Armour Inc. These companies are engaged in manufacturing and selling athletic socks globally. Some of these companies have developed innovative products that have attracted a larger customer base among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Athletic socks are a type of sock worn by athletes and people who work out. They are made of different materials, including cotton blend polyester nylon wool, water-resistant breathable membrane, and synthetic fibers. Athletic socks are available in many colors and styles to match any outfit. They can be worn with boots or shoes, but are generally meant to be worn inside clothes. Athletic socks provide insulation against cool temperatures and moisture, as well as protection from sweat and dirt.
There are a number of benefits to wearing athletic socks, regardless of whether you’re male or female. Not only will they keep your feet warm in the winter, but they can also help improve your agility and balance. They’re also great for people who suffer from poor circulation, as they can help improve blood flow.
If you’re looking for a pair of socks that will offer you all these benefits, then you should consider buying men’s or women’s athletic socks. However, if you have young children at home, it might be best to buy them young kids' socks instead. These socks are designed to be stretchy and fit well on small feet, so they won't cause any problems when it comes to growing feet.
The Athletic Socks market is segmented by regions, with North America dominating the market. The region’s macroeconomic conditions and disposable income are two important factors that affect the market. Additionally, cultural norms and preferences play a significant role in the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate than other regions over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about preventive healthcare and growing popularity of sports activities among people in this region. The Middle East & Africa is another lucrative market for Athletic Socks as there is a rising population base coupled with high spending on fitness & recreation. Europe is projected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing trend of wellness and healthy living among people in this region.
Prominent Key Players of the Athletic Socks Market
Key Market Segments Table: Athletic Socks Market
Based on types, the Athletic Socks market is primarily split into:
• Cotton Blend
• Polyester
• Nylon
• Wool
• Waterproof Breathable Membrane
Based on applications, the Athletic Socks market covers:
• Men’s
• Women’s
• Young’s
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Readers will understand the impact of the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market for assistive robotic platforms. The research takes into account a number of variables, including demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The experts in the industry have also emphasized the essential elements that will enable participants to recognize opportunities and stabilize the sector as a whole in the upcoming years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Athletic Socks Market
The work has mostly focused on producing drivers and components that are more reader-friendly. The research also draws attention to its shortcomings and other problems that can affect participants. Users would be motivated to concentrate harder and make more deliberate decisions as a consequence. The focus of experts has also been on potential future commercial opportunities.
