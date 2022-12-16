Composite Pipes Market Share Worth US$ 1.5 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Massive development in the construction industry will stimulate the demand for Composite Pipes Market Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Composite Pipes Market size is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Composite pipes are extensively used in the oil and gas industry for higher production and distribution of energy owing to their higher strength and robust corrosion resistance property. The oil and gas industry is expanding globally with the increasing production of energy and this will stimulate the higher uses of composite pipes which in turn will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Composite Pipes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Polyether ether ketone is leading the composites market. This thermoplastic comes with an unusual combination of properties, ranging from high-temperature performance to superior mechanical strength, making it a robust option in the market.

2. The construction sector will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the Statistical Report 2021 by European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), in 2020, Germany witnessed a growth of 1.5% in real terms in total investment in construction.

3. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest demand for composite pipes in the forecast period owing to the massive expansion in the oil and gas industry. For instance, as per the 2019 report by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Sinopec announced its plan to build China’s largest underground gas storage (UGS) cluster in central China.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The filament wound process dominated the composite pipes market in 2021. This manufacturing process offers high specific stiffness and strength, thermal insulation, and good corrosion resistance to composite pipes. Owing to such robust properties, market players and research organizations are engaging in the higher implementation of the filament wound process in the manufacturing of composite pipes.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the composite pipes market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for composite pipes is attributed to the expanding oil and gas industry in the region. For instance, according to the 2019 report by Environmental Defense Fund, the Chinese government established targets to increase the national working gas storage capacity to 35 bcm by 2030.

3. Polyether ether ketone dominated the composite pipes market in 2021. This material type offers excellent mechanical properties and resistance to chemicals, fatigue, and wear. Moreover, it comes with exceptionally high-temperature resistance. Such robust properties make polyether ether ketone a suitable material for the manufacturing of high-quality composite pipes. Market players are focusing on the expansion of the polyether ether ketone composite pipes portfolio in the market.

4. The construction industry dominated the composite pipes market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. Composite pipes are used in high quantity in the construction industry for enhanced piping application. The construction sector is expanding globally and this will further stimulate the higher uses of composite pipes in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Composite Pipes Industry are -

1. KiTEC Industries

2. Vasitars Inc

3. TechnipFMC

4. Magma Global Ltd.

5. Jindal Pex Tubes Pvt Ltd



