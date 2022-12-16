Global Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the autonomous mining equipment market grew from $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The autonomous mining equipment market is expected to grow to $3.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Rising concerns regarding miners' safety are driving the autonomous mining equipment market.

Key Trends In The Autonomous Mining Equipment Market

Implementing data analytics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT)-embedded systems, and other analytics in mining systems is a key trend in the autonomous mining equipment market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to transform the mining industry into a safer, more profitable, and more environmentally friendly industry. AI can analyze vast quantities of data to better predict where to find better resources, along with minimizing errors. IoT system advances in mining equipment are making extraction cheaper without deteriorating existing grades. All of these changes are helping the industry improve its efficiency from mine to market.

Overview Of The Autonomous Mining Equipment Market

The autonomous mining equipment market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment that works on wireless communication technologies and electronic tracking (CT) systems. Autonomous equipment involves minimal human intervention and helps in safe and productive mining and transportation of ores and other materials. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing of autonomous mining equipment by the sales of these products.

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Other Types

• By Mine: Surface Mines, Underground Mines

• By Application: Metal, Coal, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous mining equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Rockwell Automation, Hitachi, Sandvik, Hexagon, and Atlas Copco.

Autonomous Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of autonomous mining equipment industry.

