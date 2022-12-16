The Assistive Robotics Market Report Evaluates Financial Strength, Status, Threats and Opportunities of this Market
The assistive robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of (2021 - 2026).
I can’t imagine a person becoming a success who doesn’t give this game of life everything he’s got.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Assistive Robotics Market Overview
— Ethan
More and more, people with impairments are using robotic assistance technology to increase their freedom and quality of life. Robotic feeders, smart-powered wheelchairs, autonomous mobility robots, and socially assistive robots are just a few examples of the devices that are becoming increasingly therapeutically useful. The need for rehabilitation professionals to be knowledgeable about accessible systems and ongoing research initiatives is becoming more and more important. This article's objective is to outline the developments in assistive robots that matter to professionals who work with people with impairments.
Assistive Robotics is a growing market with many potential applications. These include helping people with disabilities live independently, performing hazardous or repetitive tasks, and assisting in factories. The growth of this market is led by increasing demand from the consumer sector. The industrial sector is also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising automation of manufacturing processes. There are a number of factors contributing to this growth, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disability, as well as an increase in investment in R&D for Assistive Robotics.
Get Sample PDF of assistive robotics Market Analysis
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Assistive Robotics is a technology used to help people with disabilities living in the modern world. There are many different types of Assistive Robotics, each with its own unique capabilities and applications. Physically Assistive Robots are devices used to help people with physical disabilities by providing them with assistance in everyday tasks. Socially Assistive Robots are designed to assist people in social interactions, such as helping them communicate or interact with others. Mixed Assistive Robots are a combination of two or more types of Assistive Robotics. They can be used to provide assistance in different areas, making them especially versatile and powerful tools for people with disabilities.
The Assistive Robotics market is segmented on the basis of application, viz., Elderly Assistance Companionship Handicap Assistance Surgery Assistance Industrial Defense Public Relations. By application, the market is divided into manual and robotic assisted assistance.
Robotic-assisted assistance includes devices such as exoskeletons and orthotics which help people with limited mobility to perform activities such as bathing, dressing, eating, and going outdoors. These assistive devices are used in various industrial settings such as manufacturing plants and warehouses. Manual assisted assistance includes devices such as canes, walkers, and wheelchairs which are used by elderly persons or those with disabilities for performing everyday tasks such as walking indoors or outside, shopping, and using public transportation.
Assistive Robotics is the name given to a group of technologies that can help people with disabilities or limitations interact with the world around them. These technologies can be divided into two main categories: assistive robots and assistive devices. Assistive robots are machines that help people with disabilities to do things they might not be able to do on their own, such as getting out of a chair or opening a door. Assistive devices are tools or pieces of equipment that can be attached to the body or clothing of someone with a disability, and help them to live more independently.
Prominent Key Players of the Assistive Robotics Market
Assistive Robotics has been shown to have a wide variety of potential applications in healthcare, rehabilitation, and manufacturing. However, the major competitor of this market is Kinova Robotics (Canada). Barrett Technology (US) is also a major player in this field, with products such as the Airtouch Nurse Call System. ReWalk Robotics (Israel) focuses on spinal cord injury rehabilitation, while Focal Meditech (Netherlands) produces technology for people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy or blindness. Ubtech Robotics (China) offers a variety of solutions for home automation and industrial robotics.
Key Market Segments Table: Assistive Robotics Market
Based on types, the Assistive Robotics market is primarily split into:
• Physically Assistive Robots
• Socially Assistive Robots
• Mixed Assistive Robots
Based on applications, the Assistive Robotics market covers:
• Elderly Assistance
• Companionship
• Handicap Assistance
• Surgery Assistance
• Industrial
• Defense
• Public Relations
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The effects of the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War on the market for assistive robotic platforms will be clear to readers. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and manufacturing are just a few of the factors that the study takes into account. The key components that will help players spot possibilities and stabilise the sector as a whole in the forthcoming years have also been emphasised by experts in the field.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Assistive Robotics Market
The work has concentrated on readers-improving rendering drivers and components. The study also highlights the limitations and issues that can be problematic for participants. Users would be inspired to focus more intently and choose their actions more strategically as a result. Experts have also concentrated on potential future business prospects.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Through a variety of figures and graphs, the Assistive Robotics Market Study provides astounding insights into business and consumer data.
• The study report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the competition in the sector and covers the major operational characteristics of rival firms,
such as their commercial achievements, market trends, and growth rates.
• Learning more about important rivals and competitors who operate in the same market is necessary for developing competitive intelligence.
• It aids in determining client preferences and behavior in the pertinent product area in addition to evaluating brand awareness and corporate
perception.
Following is the list of TOC for the Assistive Robotics Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Assistive Robotics Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Assistive Robotics Market Trends and Growth Strategy
• Global Assistive Robotics Market Players Profiles
• Artificial Solutions Company Profile
• Global Assistive Robotics Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Assistive Robotics Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Assistive Robotics Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Assistive Robotics Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Why is an Assistive Robotics Market Research Report so Important?
• Conducting market research is essential when creating your marketing plan.
• It offers excellent data about your company and the larger market.
• Consumer expectations might not be reached, and market research could reveal how prospective clients would see your company.
• Before you finish your marketing plan, it is important that you comprehend this information.
• Making important business decisions with a solid understanding of the market lowers risk.
Mahesh Patel
VIRTUOSE MARKET RESERACH PRIVATE LIMITED
+1 917-267-7384
email us here