At 6.5 % CAGR, Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size Worth USD 5.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

The increasing usage of anti-reflective coatings in electronics and the implementation of solar energy acts as a driver for the Anti-reflective Coatings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Anti-reflective Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$5.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Anti-reflective coatings are applied to optical surfaces to increase the throughput of a system and reduce hazards caused by reflections that travel backwards. Anti-reflective coating is a type of optical coating also known as anti-glare coating. Anti-reflective coatings are used in various applications where light passes through an optical surface, and low reflection is desired. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Anti-reflective-Coatings-Market-Research-503581

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-reflective Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the anti-reflective coatings market, on account of a large number of end use industries in this region. According to Invest India, the electronics device industry in India is anticipated to reach $400 billion by 2025

2. Anti-reflective coating is a type of optical coating used to reduce reflection. It finds applications in eyewear, solar panels, and display among others.

3. Anti-reflective coatings are deposited using electron beam deposition, vacuum deposition, sputtering, sol-gel, or other technologies.

4. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending to develop cost-effective solutions.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The vacuum deposition segment held the largest share in the anti-reflective coatings market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Anti-reflective coatings are used to reduce surface reflections and are commonly used on eyewear, lenses, and solar cells. It is a type of optical coating that can be deposited by electron beam deposition, vacuum deposition, sputtering, or other methods.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the anti-reflective coatings market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to a large number of end use industries in the region. Asia is the world’s largest electronic products manufacturing and exporting region, on account of the region’s low labour costs, availability of skilled workers, trading access to Europe and America, and increasing foreign direct investment.

3. The consumer goods segment held a significant share in the anti-reflective coatings market in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Eyewear has been the largest market for anti-reflective coatings as it improves vision and reduces eye strain. The visual benefits of lenses with anti-reflective coating include sharper vision and greater comfort during prolonged computer use.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-reflective Coatings Industry are -

1. Essilor International

2. Carl Zeiss AG

3. El Du Pont de Nemours

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. Honeywell International



