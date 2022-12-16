The Asparagine Market Research Report aids Expansion in Industry Revenue and financial Status.
The report forecast the Asparagine market to grow to reach 564.01 Million USD with a CAGR of 16.1% during the period 2022-2028 due to the coronavirus situation.
Global Asparagine Market Overview
There are several proteins that require asparagine, but it also serves additional functions. In addition to being necessary for protein modification and the production of a specific molecule that conveys signals in the brain (a neurotransmitter), asparagine also aids in the breakdown of harmful ammonia within cells.
Asparagine is an essential amino acid that is involved in the synthesis of proteins. Factors such as increasing health concerns, a growing geriatric population, and rising demand from pharmaceutical and biotech industries are driving the demand for asparagine. Some of the key players in the Asparagine market include AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA. These companies are focusing on developing novel products using asparagine to address various unmet needs in the market. Some of the key applications of asparagine include cancer therapy, neurology, immunology, cardiology, and diabetes.
The report offers detailed coverage of the Asparagine industry and main market trends with the impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Asparagine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The Asparagine market is segmented into Asparagine Monohydrate and Asparagine Anhydrous. The Asparagine Monohydrate market is dominated by major players such as DSM, DuPont, and Dow Chemical. The Asparagine Anhydrous market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing demand for this type of asparaginase in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Asparagine market was valued at US$ 2,121 million in 2016 and is forecast to reach US$ 3,706 million by 2025.
The Asparagine market is segmented into Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Dietary Supplement Industry and Others. The Food and Beverage Industry is expected to be the largest market for Asparagine in terms of value during the forecast period. The North America region is expected to account for a major share of the global market owing to increasing consumption of premium food products in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate than any other region during the forecast period, owing to the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in this region. The rest of the regions are also projected to grow at a moderate pace.The key players in the Asparagine market are BASF SE (Germany), DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Repsol S.A. (Spain), Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany) and FMC Corporation (U.S.), among others.
The Asparagine market is further sub-segmented into production (raw material), manufacturing, and downstream including applications such as feed additive, food additives, animal feed additives, and health supplements.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in the Asparagine market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. Several factors such as increasing demand for nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, increase in production of livestock products, and growth in diabetic population are driving the growth of this region.
Prominent Key Players of the Asparagine Market
The major competitors of the Asparagine market are companies such as Novozymes, BASF, and DSM. These companies are all leaders in the production of asparagine-based molecules and enzymes. They have a large pool of resources and experience to draw on when developing new products. In addition, they have strong relationships with research institutions and other suppliers, which gives them an advantage over smaller players.Asparagine is used in a variety of applications including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and biotechnology. The market for Asparagine is growing steadily due to increasing demand from these sectors. However, competition from other products may limit growth in the future.
Key Market Segments Table: Asparagine Market
Based on types, the Asparagine market is primarily split into:
• Asparagine Monohydrate
• Asparagine Anhydrous
Based on applications, the Asparagine market covers:
• Food and Beverage Industry
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Dietary Supplement Industry
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Russia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Readers will comprehend how the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War affected the global market for Asparagine Platforms. The research takes into account a number of aspects that have changed over time, including demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The experts in the area have also emphasised the essential elements that will aid participants in identifying opportunities and stabilising the industry as a whole in the upcoming years.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Asparagine Market
The study has focused on high-impact rendering drivers and components to enhance readers. The research also draws attention to constraints and problems that can cause participants problems. This would encourage users to pay closer attention and make wiser business decisions. Future business prospects have also been a focus for experts.
