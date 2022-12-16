Diethylamine Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing government initiatives towards the development of wastewater treatment projects is resulting in increasing demand for Diethylamine Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diethylamine Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diethylamine (DEA) is a secondary amine in the dialkylamine class that is derived from bio-ethanol, a renewable resource. The beneficial properties of diethylamine such as superior solubility in water and ethanol, higher environmental sustainability, and more makes its use ideal in various end-use industries such as textile, water and wastewater, and other such industries. The Diethylamine Market is primarily driven by the growth of the medical and healthcare sector. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Diethylamine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Diethylamine Market, owing to the growing medical and healthcare industry in the region. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in the year 2020, the healthcare sector was valued at US$194 billion, an increase of about 21.25% when compared with the year 2017.

2. Moreover, the surging utilization of diethylamine in the textile industry is benefiting the Diethylamine Market growth.

3. Nevertheless, diethylamine is listed as a hazardous substance, owing to this there are limited product developments, which is creating a major roadblock to the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The pharmaceuticals intermediate segment held a significant share in the Diethylamine Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diethylamine is used as an intermediate in various topical medicinal formulations, particularly those containing diclofenac and acetylsalicylic acid.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Diethylamine Market in 2021 up to 42%and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is driven by the sectors such as medical and healthcare, paints and coatings, and more.

3. The medical and healthcare segment held a significant share in the Diethylamine Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the medical and healthcare sector diethylamine is used in medical and healthcare for the production of ointments, painkillers, tables, and more.

4. Dyes and resins utilize diethylamine to make the dyes resins more environmentally sustainable, and dyes and resins are used in textile manufacturing. To promote sustainable growth, modernization, value addition, increased exports, and general development of the textile sector, federal governments all over the world are implementing steps.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diethylamine Industry are -

1. Eastman

2. Tianjin Zhongxin

3. Xiamen Hisunny

4. Neostar United

5. Suzhou Ausun



