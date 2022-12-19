iSpring Takes a Gold in Brandon Hall’s Excellence in Technology Awards 2022
The Brandon Hall Group recognizes iSpring Learn as one of the best learning management systems in the market.
Being recognized with the gold award by Brandon Hall Group again is something our entire iSpring team is proud of.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, won the Brandon Hall Group Gold award for Excellence in Technology. The iSpring Learn LMS was named a gold winner in the “Learning Management Technology for Small- and Medium-Sized Business” category.
— Michael Keller, L&D Manager at iSpring
iSpring Learn is an award-winning cloud-based LMS that enables businesses to deliver fast and efficient training to their employees through a single centralized solution. It powers the complete training cycle, from developing learning content to automating its delivery, collecting reports, and evaluating results. The platform is being developed continually, with great new features rolling out each month. Among recent features are a supervisor dashboard, an interactive organizational chart, and a corporate newsfeed with reactions.
This is the second time iSpring earns gold for its learning platform, having previously received this accolade in 2018. In 2021 and years prior, the Brandon Hall Group experts also honored the technological excellence of iSpring authoring tools.
The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and measurable results.
“We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Over 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”
“Being recognized with the gold award by Brandon Hall Group again is something our entire iSpring team is proud of,” said Michael Keller, L&D Manager at iSpring. “It means we're growing and evolving our eLearning software so that 59,000 educators around the world, as well as their millions of learners, can have the best possible experience. We’d like to express our thanks to our customers for their trust and loyalty. They encourage us to improve continuously.”
A comprehensive list of the Brandon Hall Group awards winners can be found here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning software for eLearning. Since 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped thousands of businesses worldwide advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service.
More than 59,000 customers in over 170 countries choose iSpring for its high performance and reliability. The customer list includes almost 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, such as Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, the University of California at Berkeley, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website at www.ispringsolutions.com.
About The Brandon Hall Group
The Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to learning and talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose the Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.
For nearly 30 years, the company has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”
Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. (www.brandonhall.com)
