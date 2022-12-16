Mercury Removal Market Size to Boost US$1.9 billion By 2027 | CAGR 2.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Demand for specialty chemicals from sectors like food and personal care will increase its production level resulting in more usage of Mercury Removal Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Mercury Removal Market size is estimated to reach US$1.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 2.7% from 2022 to 2027. Mercury Removal refers to the process of removing mercury from various hydrocarbon. The process is conducted by using either regenerative or non-regenerative adsorbents which consists of different filters like activated carbon, resin, chlorine and inorganic chemical like sodium carbonate. Mercury Removal process is majorly used in chemical sector for removing mercury during wastewater treatment and in oil & gas sector during processing of crude oil and natural gas. Factors like increase in crude oil production, high demand for LNG gas and growing chemical production volume are driving global Mercury Removal Market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mercury Removal Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Mercury Removal industry as the region consists of major end user of Mercury Removal adsorbents in countries like US which is the leading producer of oil and natural gas.

2. Granular activated carbon is majorly used in water treatment process as it is a heavy charcoal material which absorbs dissolved contaminants when water is passed through activated carbon.

3. The growing demand for specialty chemicals from sectors like food and personal care will increase its production level resulting in more usage of Mercury Removal adsorbent for removing mercury from wastewater produced during specialty chemicals production.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Activated carbon held a significant share in Mercury Removal Market in 2021 with a share of over 37%. Activated carbon is very effective in removal of mercury as it has high adsorption potential. Hence, due to such high potential, it is widely used for removing mercury during oil & gas downstream processing and wastewater treatment in chemicals sector.

2. North America held the largest share in Mercury Removal Market in 2021 with a share of over 36%. The region consists of major economies like US and Canada which are major producers of natural gas and also have well established chemicals plants. The economic development in these nations has increased the industrial productivity.

3. Oil & gas sector held a significant share in Mercury Removal Market in 2021 with a share of over 47%. Removing mercury from oil and natural gas is an important step during down streaming process as it prevents the corrosion of down streaming equipment and poisoning of catalyst.

4. Mercury is present in crude oil in both, as organic and inorganic compound and due to its high toxicity, removing mercury is an important step in crude oil processing. Hence, Mercury Removal from crude oil prevents the catastrophic failure in cryogenic equipment’s and poisoning of process catalyst.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mercury Removal Industry are -

1. Pall Corporation

2. Johnson Matthey

3. Calgon Carbon Corporation

4. Nucon International

5. BASF



