Plastic Coatings Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.4 Billion with CAGR of 4.7% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Growth in Building and Construction Industry and Growing Consumption of High-Performance Coatings is expected to drive the demand for Plastic Coatings Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plastic Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$6.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026 due to growing demand from various sectors such as automotive, building & construction, electronics, aerospace and defense, more. Plastic coating has excellent properties such as corrosion inhibition, abrasion resistance, thermal resistance, and esthetics. Various types of plastic coatings such as polyurethane, polyester, epoxy, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and polyethylene terephthalate are used in the automotive sector which helps to reduce overall vehicles weight. Thus, increasing vehicle production is expected to drive the demand for plastic coatings. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the plastic coating market due to increasing construction and automotive production & investment activities in developing countries such as India and China.

2. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's real estate market investment jumped from 15.7% in 2019 to 38.3% in January-February 2021.

3. Increasing consumption of halogenated plastic such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from the automotive sector is increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles which, in turn, is expected to grow demand for plastic coatings.

4. Some plastics such as epoxy, polyurethane, and polyethylene terephthalate are derived from crude oil; thus, fluctuation in prices of materials is limiting the market growth during the scenario.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The dip coating process segment dominated the global demand for the plastic coating market in 2020. In the dip coating process, plastisol is composed of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins in form of a liquid plasticizer. Plastisol is suitable for electrical applications due to its toughness, excellent corrosion, and impact resistance.

2. The Asia Pacific dominated the plastic coatings market with a share of 34% in 2020 owing to increasing investment in the construction and automotive sector with growing demand for coatings. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate market will grow to Rs. 65,000 crore (US$ 9.30 billion) by 2040 and expected to reach a market size of US$ 1 trillion by 2030 from Rs. 12,000 crore (US$ 1.72 billion) in 2019.

3. The polyurethane coatings type segment held the largest share of the plastic coatings market in 2020 due to more durable and versatile insulation properties. Polyurethane helps to reduce energy costs while making commercial and residential properties more efficient.

4. The automotive sector segment held the largest share in the plastic coatings market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. In vehicles, plastic coatings are used to reduce vehicle weight. Various plastic-type such as polyvinyl chloride (halogenated plastic), polyamides, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and polyethylene terephthalate is used in automotive interior and exterior parts.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Coatings Industry are -

1. DowDuPont Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. The Sherwin-Williams Company

4. PPG Induatries, Inc.

5. Axalta Coating Systems



