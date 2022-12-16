Quantum Cascade Lasers Market to Reach USD 450.14 Million By 2029 | Growth, Latest Trends and Competitive Landscape
The recently appended 350 page research report by Data Bridge Market Research with the title Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market 2022 by Players, Regions, Type and Application, monitors the demand-side and supply-side trends.
Quantum cascade lasers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the quantum cascade lasers market to reach USD 450.14 million by 2029 and to exhibit a CAGR of 3.70% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Quantum cascade lasers are basically the semiconductor lasers that emits mid and long infrared light, however most of the quantum cascade lasers emit mid-wave infrared light bands. They are also used for generating terahertz waves. The quantum cascade lasers are used in various applications including molecular gas analysis such as detecting very small concentrations of pollutants in air, sensing, biomedical, research and development activities and security like detecting off-explosives in defense.
The quantum cascade lasers are high power lasers which has very low failure rate, long-life, unlimited bandwidth and robust fabrication will emerge as the major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand of due to its utilization in many industries such as healthcare, oil and gas, defense and chemical and other features such as it aids the bomb squad in detecting the explosive chemical and is also capable of detecting chemical or gas leakage due to any cause like poor quality infrastructure or damaged pipes will further aggravate the market value. However, the cost of quantum cascade laser is very high, also the lack of skilled labor who can develop QCL products act as a restraint for the market.
In addition to this, the growing demand of theses lasers in manufacturing companies which are using these lasers to detect the leakage of hazardous gases like CO, NH3 and CO2, which are estimated to create new opportunities for growing the market within the forecast period. The lack of commercialization result as a challenge for the market.
Key Market Players:
Block Engineering, LLC., Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Thorlabs, Inc., Alpes lasers SA, mirSense, AdTech Optics, Pranalytica Inc., AKELA Laser Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., DRS Daylight Solutions, Picarro Inc. Lasermax Inc., Aerodyne Research Inc., Power Technology Inc., Boston Electronic Corporation, Frankurt Company, MG Optical, SacherLaser Technik, Longwae Photonics, nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH Adtech Optics Inc. and Eluxi Ltd., among others.
Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Scope and Market Size
The quantum cascade lasers market is segmented on the basis of fabrication technology, operation mode, packaging type and end users. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of fabrication technology, the quantum cascade lasers market has been segmented into fabry-perot, distributed feedback and tunable external cavities.
Based on operation mode, quantum cascade lasers market has been segmented into continuous wave mode and pulsed mode.
On the basis of packaging type, quantum cascade lasers market has been segmented into C-mount package, HHL and VHL package and TO3 package.
Based on end users, quantum cascade lasers market has been segmented into industrial, healthcare, telecommunication, military and defense and others. The others include research and development and education.
Major Regions:
Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering
**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
North America region dominates the quantum cascade lasers market due to adoption of the QCL technologies in military and defense sector and also expected to hold the top position over the forecasted period in the region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to undergo substantial during the forecast period owing to the industrially developing economies in China and India is enhancing the demand for market.
