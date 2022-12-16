Window Films Market Size Expected to Reach USD $3.5 billion with CAGR of 7.3% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in knowledge about safety and health concerns are leading towards the rise in demand for automotive Window Films Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Window Films Market size is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. Certain properties like the reduction of glare and protection from the ultraviolet (UV) rays have increased the demand for window films in the construction and automotive sectors. Synthetic fiber accounts for the majority of Polyethylene Terephthalate plastic made (up to 60%), with the remaining 30% used for bottle production to meet global demand. The market has seen increasing growth in the Asia-pacific region due to varied applications like sun control film, decorative films, safety and security, privacy, and others. The global production was dominated by China which accounted for 30.8% of the total Polyethylene Terephthalate polymer production. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Window Films Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Window Films Market owing to rapid increase in the Automotive and construction sector.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Window Films Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of window films related industries have been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Sun control film held the largest share in the Window Films Market in 2020. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for sun control film in varied applications such as in automobiles, building and construction, and others. The UV-blocking film reduces the amount of heat that is gained through the transmission of sunlight.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Window Films Market in 2020 up to 42% followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing construction markets globally. Large and more developed markets such China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to grow more in the coming years.

3. Building and Construction dominate the Window Films Market and growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. The change in the pattern and usage of window film for varied application in household like protecting from excessive heat and cold, reduce glare, improves safety and security and also enhance the privacy and style.

4. The growing concern about the Ultra-Violet radiation affecting the human in terms of several diseases is creating an opportunity for the market in the next few years. The window films with its advantageous qualities will drive the demand as they can protect us from UV rays, provide glare free glass, security and safety and also beneficial for every season.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Window Films Industry are -

1. 3M

2. American Standard Window Films

3. Eastman Chemical Company

4. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

5. Toray Plastics (America) Inc



