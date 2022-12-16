Carotenoid Market Share Worth US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increased adoption of natural food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products among the consumers have positively impacted the Carotenoid Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Carotenoid Market size is estimated to be US$1.8 billion in 2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Carotenoids are one of the most popular coloring agents found naturally in plants, algae, and bacteria. Carotenoids help to enhance the overall aesthetics of food products by garnishing them attractively. The wide application of carotenoid products in all food and non-food sectors is expected to provide future market growth opportunities. In addition, the various health benefits associated with the consumption of foods containing tetraterpenoids, beta carotene, lutein, and lycopene are expected to have an impact on product demand. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Carotinoid-Market-Research-511607
Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!
Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”
& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Carotenoid Market highlights the following areas -
1. The carotenoid Market has great growth potential. A major factor in its market growth is the increased application of carotenoids in the food and beverages, cosmetics, and animal feed industry.
2. The effect of COVID-19 on the end-user industries has affected the carotenoid Market negatively. Also, increased concerns for the environment coupled with stringent government regulations have hurdled the market in the foreseen period.
3. The carotenoid Market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of international and regional players. Local players have undergone several key strategies such as product innovation, launch, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships to capture the better market and capture better is expected to propel the market and pose several opportunities in carotenoid Market
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511607
Segmental Analysis:
1. The synthetically sources carotenoids held the largest share in the carotenoid Market in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. Carotenoids available from synthetic sources currently have higher demand and they have a large market share of carotenoids due to their low cost and easy availability.
2. Europe has dominated the market in terms of volume and revenue by 2021. In terms of revenue, the region held the largest share more than 40% in the carotenoid market in 2021, owing to the various players in the region. Currently, Europe is the largest market is expected to capture the market better further in the forecasted time. The food & beverages and cosmetics industry are among the most popular food coloring agents in European markets.
3. The animal feed segment held a share of around 29.5% in the carotenoid market in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Carotenoids are widely used in animal feed products made for poultry, fish, or shrimp by their color properties. Therefore, animal feed is a leading component of the product application.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Carotenoid Industry are -
1. Alga Technologies Ltd
2. BASF SE
3. Kemin Industries
4. Lycored Limited
5. Cyanotech Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Carotenoid Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511607
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Beta-Carotene Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Beta-Carotene-Market-Research-503547
B. Natural Colorant Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Natural-Colorant-Market-Research-513842
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn