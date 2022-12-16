Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market to Exhibit a Striking CAGR Growth of 12.5% by 2029| Key Players, Size And Forecast
Amino acid based biostimulants are developed to help farmers to meet increased agricultural demand on a sustainable basis. Biostimulants boost crop yield.PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,217,320.81 thousand by 2029 from USD 1,255,928.51 thousand in 2021. Rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks, including fruit juices and energy drinks, thus driving the global amino acid based biostimulants market growth.
Amino acid based biostimulants are developed to help the farmers to meet increased agricultural demand on a sustainable basis. Biostimulants boost crop yield and its value, positively affecting farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulant comprises multiple amalgamations of chemicals, substances, and micro-organisms added to the plants or soils to boost crop vigor, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality. Biostimulants support the growth and production of crops throughout the entire crop life cycle, from seed germination to plant maturity, in a variety of demonstrated ways like regulating plant metabolism. Biostimulants are developed for farmers to meet the demand for sustainable agriculture, including quality and improved crop yield, and even for the consumers to meet the demand for organic products to cope with health and safety standards. Thus, investors are increasingly interested in the biostimulant category's significant growth potential.
Biostimulants work via altered mechanisms than fertilizers, regardless of the availability of nutrients in the product. It can vary from crop safety products as they work purely on the plant’s productivity and do not have any harmful action against insects or diseases. Plant biostimulation is therefore related to plant health and crop safety. Amino acid biostimulants are obtained mainly by chemical or enzymatic protein hydrolysis, and the type of hydrolysis determines the content of free amino acids and their enantiomeric purity.
Amino acid based biostimulants comprise many biological materials, microorganisms, and compounds specifically added to crops, seeds, or soil to improve plant energy, increase crop yields, and minimize plant pressure. These are nutrient additives to enhance plant growth and production. Biostimulants can even be utilized to substitute for insecticides and pesticides to boost agricultural products' nutritional value and others.
The increased need for sustainable agriculture is vital in escalating market growth. Also, high agricultural production worldwide may fuel the amino acid based biostimulants market. Moreover, the rise in the new product innovation and increase in the research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for the amino acid based biostimulants market. However, the quality issue in manufacturing biostimulants is the major factor that acts as a restraint for the global amino acids-based market, and high demand for substitute products is expected to challenge the global amino acid based biostimulants market in the forecast period.
The global amino acid based biostimulants market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the global Amino acid based biostimulants market scenario, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Global Amino Acid Based Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size
The global amino acid based biostimulants market is segmented into six notable segments based on crop type, application method, form, origin, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Based on crop type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. In 2022, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high global production of fruits and vegetables. Farmers are focused on producing varied fruits and vegetables to fulfill consumers' growing demands. Thus, a high yield of fruits and vegetables requires many biostimulants for excess productivity, which drives the demand of this segment.
Based on application method, the global biostimulants market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. In 2022, foliar treatment segment is expected to dominate the market because it is highly preferable by farmers due to its advantages, including that foliar parts of the plant easily absorb it, and it will show the immediate effect on affected parts.
Based on form, the global biostimulants market is segmented into liquid and dry. In 2022, the liquid is expected to dominate the market because it is easily absorbed in the soil to provide a good root system, better stems, and foliar development to make the crop more capable of abiotic stress. Liquid biostimulant can be applied on plants without any prior treatment with solvent.
Based on origin, the global biostimulants market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2022, the natural segment is expected to dominate the market due to its minimal harmful effect on the ecosystem. It is made up of natural resources, including seaweed and other plant material; the natural biostimulants maintain the fertility of the soil and prevent erosion.
Based on end user, the global biostimulants market is segmented into farmers, related industries, and research institutes. In 2022, the farmers segment is expected to dominate the market due to biostimulants used in higher quantities by farmers to increase yield and growth of the crops to meet the demand for organic products from consumers. Farmers prefer biostimulants due to their benefits for organic farming, and it is safe to use as they will not contaminate the ecosystem.
Based on distribution channel, the global biostimulants market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2022, the direct segment is expected to dominate the market because large-scale farming and related industries need a high amount of stimulating products, so they coordinate with biostimulants manufacturing companies, which takes a higher share.
Global Amino acid based biostimulants Market Country Level Analysis
The global amino acid based biostimulants market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by the type, form, nature, source and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global amino acid based biostimulants market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Rest Of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The crop type segment in the European region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of growth in investments & collaborations in amino acid based biostimulants business. The fruits & vegetables segment in U.S. dominates the North America market owing to rising disposable incomes coupled with changing lifestyles due to rapid urbanization. India is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market, and the application method segment is dominating in this country due to the high agricultural production worldwide.
