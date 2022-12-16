A Rising Face of Fame Tha R Tist is Winning Hearts with his Newly Started Digital Record Label Unda Dawg Music Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tha R Tist is gaining fame and recognition due to his high-competent skills and newly started record label.
As an independent and self-made artist, Tha R Tist is gaining recognition and a solid fan base for releasing his newly started digital record label, Unda Dawg Music Group, as of 09/01/22. The Chicago-based artist is becoming a rising face of fame for becoming a voice for senseless violence taking place around the world. With diligence and hard work, Tha R Tist has established his reputation as an emerging and highly competent music artist.
Being inclined towards music since a young age, Tha R Tist started a digital record label that soon gained fair recognition, enabling him to garner the attention of the audience and several esteemed individuals in the music industry. Looking to progress his hobby and love for music into a career, Tha R Tist started learning to develop as an artist from audy home detention and IDOC, which helped him enhance his skills and musical talent. He takes pride in forming his label while teaming up with his business partner BigmanGotIt2x.
"I am a self-made independent artist and engineer looking to put on for my city as a whole and be a voice to senseless violence. I believe that getting your money and taking care of those who matter by any means is necessary and is my ultimate motto in life. I aim to become an artist and conquer the music industry independently," shares Tha R Tist.
Despite coming across several challenges and going through the complexities of life, Tha R Tist never stopped chasing his dreams. His determination and zeal to become a highly recognized face of the music industry has enabled him to overcome setbacks and conquer the music industry independently. Moreover, apart from working hard on his newly started digital record label, Tha R Tist has diligently worked on his new music release, 'Any Room,' which has become a massive hit and is loved by the audience. He has been putting out singles and albums that have contributed to his success, enabling him to conquer his dream and fulfill his zeal to reach the heights of success.
Tha R Tist aims to keep striving and make unique yet informative music for his fans solely based on the ongoing senseless violence. He intends to spread positivity and peace through his refreshing music while ending unwanted cruelty.
For more information, click on the website https://hiphopadvisor.com/music/chicago-artist-tha-r-tist-is-back-in-grind-mode/.
Socials:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4hyi1xUNpV2G8YSWYc8I9R
https://youtu.be/W6RimqtXtKM
https://www.instagram.com/tha_r_tist/
https://www.facebook.com/Tha1RTist/
Rakim Kehl
