Hague-based CRO Cyber Rights Organization is born: the first European Organization to defend human rights on the web

Annachiara Sarto with Andrea Baggio and Juan Ricardo Palacio Annachiara Sarto Silvia Semenzin

What is the future of human rights on the web? On the importance of Cyber Civil Rights? On achieving international Cyber Peace?

THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide, women are 27 times more likely to experience online violence than men. It takes more than 100 days to delete a link, photo a video that harms a person's violated intimacy. Worldwide, more than 20 percent of victims of online sex trafficking are children. According to Cybersecurity Ventures research cybercrime costs the world $8 trillion a year: personal data breaches, sextortion, doxing, and revenge porn.

"What is the future of human rights on the web? Can we do more to raise awareness in the European and international community about the protection of the online life of female citizens? On the importance of Cyber Civil Rights? On achieving international Cyber Peace?" propose the Director Annachiara Sarto and the Head of Research and Advocacy Silvia Semenzin. " CRO Cyber Rights Organization will work to contrast and eliminate all those alterations that violate human dignity under the digital aspect, and all that long series of digital crimes which degrade and cruelly break into the online life of female citizens around the world."

Based in The Hague, Netherlands, CRO Cyber Rights Organization provides legal and technical assistance to victims experiencing online gender-based violence, such as non-consensual dissemination of intimate images hate speech, doxing, sextortion, but also cyberbullying digital identity violation and online human trafficking.

The director Annachiara Sarto and the Head of Research and Advocacy, Silvia Semenzin, have already started the process of European integration of the most impressive international organization specializing in Cyber Rights - the human rights of the web. Together with Annachiara Sarto and Silvia Semenzin, there are the Reputationup Ceo Andrea Baggio and Juan Ricardo Palacio: determined Master Mind of CRO Cyber Crime Organization: "There is no longer any way to untie our lives, our work, our free time from the digital universe," they explained, rewinding the fundamentals of this unique organization in Europe, "we will work right now to eliminate and counter all those online threats that are detrimental to fundamental human rights and the international Cyber Peace. We will relentlessly raise awareness of the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of citizens on the web with the final aim of boosting the Cyber Civil Rights of the population".

An international team of experts in Cyber Security and online violence supports them on this journey: This is the case of the CRO Cyber Rights Organizations' Internal Advisory Committee. Among them are such notables as Larry Cameron, Cybersecurity manager at the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), co-founder of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cryptocurrency Consortium (ATCC), OSINT investigator/cryptocurrency forensic specialist for the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) and senior judge for Trace Labs Missing Persons capture the flag (CTF).

Or Christine M.G. Tremblay lecturer-researcher in the International and European Law Program at The Hague University of Applied Sciences since 2015, as well as a Ph.D. candidate at Leiden University on international criminal law.

With them also Nadia Rusinova, lecturer at The Hague University in The Hague, judicial trainer, and expert on children's rights and international law, since 2003 head of the law firm "Rusinova&Partners" licensed at the International Court of Justice always involved in the protection of human rights and LGBTQI rights.

Dr. Mohd.O. Ahmad of the UN Economic and Social Commission, certified by the prestigious Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative in the design of a multidimensional poverty index, as well as manager and facilitator of the Saint-Jean Carénage Global Young Leaders Hub in France.

And finally, the university lecturer Aurelien Lorange is a massive expert in International and European Law at The Hague University in the Netherlands: in his career, he has served on the European Commission and co-founded the Corax Foundation and Employment Network Events at The Hague university.

“We want to achieve Cyber Peace for all European citizens by ensuring all forms of Cyber Civil Rights for all segments of the European and international population. We are able to provide technical and legal assistance to victims who have suffered a form of digital violence that has deteriorated their human dignity or their online reputation”, concludes Director Annachiara Sarto, 'our in-house legal unit and our team of IT technicians are available 24 hours a day. And alongside them, we will have an in-house research team, led by Ph.D. Silvia Semenzin, to ensure that data on online violence emerges prominently in the European and international debate'.

Attacks on European-based realities reached an all-time high in 2022, accounting for 26% of all attacks, up from 21 percent in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the personal profiles of 4 billion people worldwide were hacked.

“Today more than ever we need a Cyber Rights Organisation in every country in the world. If anyone has suffered any form of online violence, they can contact us: we will help them legally and technically”, concludes Silvia Semenzin.

CRO Cyber Rights Organization - Introduction