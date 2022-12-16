Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood Ranch Area Completes Major Renovation

The 3-story, 132-rooms and suites, Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood Ranch Area, located at 8305 Tourist Center Drive, has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public areas.

Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC announced the 3-story, 132-rooms and suites, Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood Ranch Area, located at 8305 Tourist Center Drive, has completed a major renovation to its guest rooms and public areas. The updated hotel provides comfort and flexibility that allows guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.

The Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota University Park/Lakewood Ranch Area features the brand's latest lobby design, where guests can enjoy an open and modern environment outside of their rooms. As an extension to the Courtyard's inviting public spaces, the updated Bistro is the social haven of the lobby where guests enjoy the flexible and informal seating options. As an ideal casual dining destination, the Bistro offers guests a wide variety of fresh Classic American menu items with a contemporary twist. The Bistro Bar also features an array of cocktails, beer, and wine for guests to enjoy at the end of the day. The entire menu offers a variety of flavorful, fresh items to satisfy every palate from breakfast to dinner.

"The wait is over, and the time has finally come to share our newly renovated hotel," said General Manager, Arlind Lile. "The upgrades have been substantial, and the reaction has been impressive. Our guests are delighted in the overall transformation and the thoughtful attention to detail," said Arlind.

The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration. The "LoungeAround" sofa offers a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room. Each room also provides a mini-fridge, microwave, wet bar, sleeper sofa and the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts, as well as YouTube through the large HDTV.

Courtyard Sarasota is conveniently located off Tourist Center Drive, within walking distance to top-rated shops and restaurants at the Mall at UTC, Nathan Benderson Park's world-class rowing facility, and walking trails. After a busy day out, put your feet up and relax at the firepit on the secluded terrace overlooking the preserve or take advantage of the outdoor heated pool or whirlpool. The hotel also offers a fully equipped fitness center, nearby recreational activities, and a moderately size meeting room. At the end of the day, find comfort in your own spacious suite-sized guest room, pets are welcome!

