Julie Shā Riggs's newly released "If I Lived in a Tree" is a lyrical and uplifting children's tale that encourages the imagination

"If I Lived in a Tree" from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Shā Riggs is a charming juvenile fiction that explores the wonder of nature and what it would be like to live out amongst the flora and fauna.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If I Lived in a Tree": a delightful adventure that encourages appreciation for creation. "If I Lived in a Tree" is the creation of published author Julie Shā Riggs, a loving wife and mother of three who recently retired from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources at Tallulah Gorge State Park. Riggs is a certified beekeeper and master naturalist. Her alma mater is Toccoa Falls College.

Riggs shares, "Many of us have fond memories of climbing a favorite tree, twirling in the air on a tire swing, or playing in a sandbox under the shadow of limbs. If I Lived in a Tree is a short, simple rhyming poem that will certainly entertain a child's imagination. As children read through the pages, their eager minds will be captivated by the fun rhyme and inviting illustrations, which will turn their thoughts to the question, What if I lived in a tree?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Shā Riggs's new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Marjorie C. Yergin.

Riggs delivers a second delightful children's work that motivates young minds to challenge their imagination.

Consumers can purchase "If I Lived in a Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "If I Lived in a Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

