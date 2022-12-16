Liz McGilvray's newly released "Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman" is a touching collection of remembrances from a life of love, faith, and family

Submit Release
"Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman" from Christian Faith Publishing author Liz McGilvray is a unique memoir that explores a collection of personal stories based on the author's faith and appreciation for all of God's gifts.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman": a nostalgic look back on the author's most cherished moments. "Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman" is the creation of published author Liz McGilvray, who is from a family of nine and is the youngest and last living of her siblings and parents. She lost her partner-in-crime over two years ago. McGilvray currently resides in Petoskey, Michigan, where she always has her kids and grandkids surrounding her with love and laughter.

McGilvray shares, "How did this diary begin?

"My son said, 'Mother, you should write things down for us to remember.'

"This diary includes the challenging times, the funny times, the little miracles, and a lot of Hail Marys."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liz McGilvray's new book will tug at the heartstrings and evoke a laugh as readers explore a selection of fond memories.

McGilvray welcomes readers to share in her journey as she recounts the key moments that will travel with her forever.

Consumers can purchase "Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Excerpts from a Diary of a Catholic Woman," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

