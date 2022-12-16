Theresa Louise Coffey's newly released "My Heart is Full" is an uplifting narrative for young readers that brings a message of hope, love, and togetherness

"My Heart is Full" from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Louise Coffey is a sweet story of all the things that bring joy and fulfillment to one's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Heart is Full": a delightful children's story that encourages connection with family and friends. "My Heart is Full" is the creation of published author Theresa Louise Coffey, a native of Rhode Island who had lived in the Southern states until she joined the USMC in 1988, which led her to California. She still currently lives in California, along with her three daughters and seven grandchildren.

Coffey shares, "I wrote this book as a living legacy to my beloved daughters and to my grandchildren. I want them to love all people, help when needed, and always know they are adored by me and their creator. With a heart that gives and cares about people, we can make this world a better place to live. Every day, we have so much to be thankful for; and when we think of these things, it is then that our heart is full."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Louise Coffey's new book offers an uplifting message of faith and thankfulness for the enjoyment of the whole family.

Coffey shares in hopes of bringing a message of faith to generations to come within the pages of this heartfelt story.

Consumers can purchase "My Heart is Full" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

