Kristina Garcia's newly released "Awaken My Soul" is an interactive journaling experience that empowers readers to connect with God

"Awaken My Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristina Garcia is a thoughtful devotional that will engage the spirit and inspire the soul as readers reflect on each carefully structured reflection.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Awaken My Soul": a heartfelt celebration of connection in Christ. "Awaken My Soul" is the creation of published author Kristina Garcia, a dedicated wife and mother of five who was born and raised in Oklahoma.

Garcia shares, "Awaken My Soul flourished from the depths of pain experienced by the author. Working through a difficult trial of her own, Kristina birthed a deep awareness of the character of God that brought forth healing and knowledge. The most important lesson through this trial was her deep awareness of the unfailing faithfulness of God. As Christians, we are told over and over about God's goodness. But sometimes it isn't until we are faced with a circumstance that we have to stand and believe in what we have heard and been taught. Meditating on such truth develops an unshakeable foundation to the soul that when the wind and storms try to knock us down, we are able to get back up and stand firm because we know whose we are and what God has done for us and the authority he has entrusted to us, his children.

"The words of this book render the healing knowledge of the character of God and will bring you into a deeper devotion to him. It brings forth the heart of a believer pouring love and adoration to our Creator.

"Awaken My Soul is a journey of worship, bringing the presence of God down to meet you where you are, whether you are longing for deeper intimacy or your heart is needing a healing touch of truth. You will find the Lord, and he will reveal himself to you. The expressions of love written within these pages will engage you in an intimacy that will bring you to another level in God. It exposes the true character of the majesty of God, his love, his goodness, and the faithfulness of the Master that chases us."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristina Garcia's new book will challenge and empower readers to celebrate and seek out God.

Garcia draws from personal struggle and faith to share with readers an encouraging message of hope and God's everlasting love.

