Author Bill Forhan's new book "Adventures of a Serial Entrepreneur" chronicles the author's remarkable career path, filled with constant innovation and resilience

Recent release "Adventures of a Serial Entrepreneur" from Page Publishing author Bill Forhan invites readers to join the author on an enlightening walk down memory lane, discussing his days of building several companies. Bill completed 55 Mergers and Acquisitions in 20 different industries over 50 years, he also operated the transactions as CEO of all companies.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Forhan, who is from Michigan, but now lives in South Florida's Delray Beach, has completed his new book "Adventures of a Serial Entrepreneur": a fascinating work that shares the author's many experiences as a businessman who made a career by continuously reinventing himself.

Bill introduces his work, writing, "The purpose of this book is to share my experiences
as an entrepreneur—the good, the bad, and the humorous events. I hope the reader can relate to some of the same challenges and enjoy reading the stories I share and relate to his or her similar experiences."

He continues, "I have been active in several business transactions and have been nicknamed as a serial entrepreneur or 'an entrepreneur who continuously comes up with new ideas and starts new businesses, unrelated to current status.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Bill Forhan's interesting, insightful autobiography offers inspiration for readers who are aspiring entrepreneurs.

Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase "Adventures of a Serial Entrepreneur" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

