Author Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer's new book "Learning Should Be Fun!" provides detailed instructions on how to bring the joy of learning back to students and teachers.

Recent release "Learning Should Be Fun!" from Page Publishing author Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer is an engaging work that helps students relate to the past and experience substantial academic improvement.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va, Dec.16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer, who is from Richmond, Virginia, has completed her new book "Learning Should Be Fun!": a groundbreaking work that shares how Dr. Guyer bypasses roadblocks to learning by harnessing the creative power of the mind of the student, using mindfulness paired with visualization and auditory imagery.

Author Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer has taught grades two through twelve. She has also taught students with learning disabilities as well as in a women's prison. Her studies

were in educational administration, elementary education, and school psychology. Her fourth degree was a doctorate from the University of Virginia in learning disabilities and educational administration.

She has published articles in journals such as "The New England Journal of Medicine," "International Dyslexia Association," and the "Journal of the Learning Disabilities Association of America." She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Little Victories Animal Shelter and a co-founder of the New Community School located in Richmond, Virginia, which is a school for students with dyslexia. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Little Victories Animal Shelter.

Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer writes, "Visualization can be used alone or with other senses. In fact, the more regions of the brain that we involve in learning, the easier it is to learn and to retrieve what we have learned. For example, we may visualize the Battle of Gettysburg and notice the dust in the air, the screams of the soldiers, and death. This may give the student a more realistic view of the battle, one which won't be forgotten. Many teachers use visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and mindfulness techniques separately; but it is often wise to integrate their use so that the student may recall information more quickly and accurately (Bock, 1998; Guyer, B., 2000, 2018; Stahl & Shiel, 1999; NICHD, 19 & 2000; and Wilson, B., 2018)."

Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Barbara Priddy Guyer's useful work guides readers through time and space to visit the Jamestown Settlement and Civil War battlefields, meet Generals Lee and Grant, sit next to FDR as he deals with the Great Depression, enter the war rooms of Winston Churchill and Adolph Hitler through the dark days of World War II and later, the struggle for Civil Rights.

