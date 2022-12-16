Rita Marcotte's newly released "A Day in My Flip Flops" is an encouraging look into a dedicated couple's journey

"A Day in My Flip Flops" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Marcotte is a heartwarming story of perseverance and faith as the author reflects on the highs, lows, and in-betweens of married life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day in My Flip Flops": an intimate look into the determination and work that goes into a long-term, successful relationship. "A Day in My Flip Flops" is the creation of published author Rita Marcotte, a dedicated wife and mother who served as a second-grade teacher for nearly thirty years.

Marcotte shares, "Flip-flops: the iconic symbol of long, carefree summer days, free of time clocks and responsibilities. That's how so many of us view the start of our marriage: two people so in love, so carefree, so expectant of all that the world has to offer. And yet what happens when our life does a complete flip-flop? When the idyllic picture in our brain is shattered by the harsh reality of how life really unfolds.

"Fairy tale marriage—not quite! A Day in My Flip-Flops chronicles how a couple is challenged to honor their vows for nearly three decades. Being confronted with incidents and accidents during the years, testing whether they could remain steadfast to their "have and hold, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish" wedding vows.

"This story exemplifies the promise that we are never alone. Finding solace and support in their relationship, strengthened by their faith. Read about the couple's journey; their realization and gratitude to persevere in each crisis, having the resilience that only God's intervention can provide. Join them as they anxiously await the happily-ever-after part of their story!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Marcotte's new book will provide readers with a real-world example of how to make the most of the marital connection.

Marcotte shares a nostalgic and emotionally charged remembrance within the pages of this touching work.

