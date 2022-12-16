Michael Hall's newly released "Leadership, Motivation, Change" is an impactful commentary on various leadership theories that lead to success.

"Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Hall is an engaging comparative study that expounds upon the vital traits needed for positive change and effective leadership.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 -- "Leadership, Motivation, Change: The Vision for Positive Leadership for the Black Community" is the creation of published author Michael Hall, a veteran who carries two master's degrees

Hall shares, "The world is full of perceptions of inequalities and injustices. However ambiguous and preposterous to some, these perceptions are a reality to those who live them. So rather than dwell on the negatives and those things that separate and divide us, this book (as the first of a three-part series) analyzes the challenges faced and then offers positive, inclusive solutions. Time has shown that a properly led team with effective leadership is much stronger than an individual. Each one reaches at least one."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Hall's new book will challenge and empower readers in their understanding of what it takes to be a genuine leader versus an average manager.

Hall shares in hopes of empowering the upcoming generations to take charge and lead victoriously in their communities, business ventures, and so much more.

