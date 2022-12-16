Cortez J. Wash's newly released "From the Father to His Sons: Conversations on Fatherhood and Husbandhood" shares a spiritual message of the male role.

"From the Father to His Sons: Conversations on Fatherhood and Husbandhood" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cortez J. Wash is a thought-provoking discussion of biblically determined roles within the home and how the modern man can effectively lead and honor the marital and fatherhood connections.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From the Father to His Sons: Conversations on Fatherhood and Husbandhood": a heartfelt discussion of the need for strong male leadership. "From the Father to His Sons: Conversations on Fatherhood and Husbandhood" is the creation of published author Cortez J. Wash, a proud alumnus of DePaul University, where he received his BA and MEd. Professionally, he is an educator in Chicago Public Schools, where he has taught for over twenty years.

Wash shares, "Currently, postmodernists produce ideas to defame God's traditional family structure and eliminate patriarchs. They believe the family nucleus is repressive and fueled by 'patriarchal tyranny'; therefore, it must be dismantled. After the dismantling, society will embrace a 'new chaotic order,' which will usher in a distorted repackaging of 'the family.'

"This unbiblical initiative is not wholeheartedly accepted in our nation. Unfortunately, it is being propagated by the media as normalcy. We must be spiritually prepared to defend our worldview against propaganda of this caliber.

"Cortez Wash is a husband and father who firmly holds strong biblical values. He believes fathers and husbands are crucial stakeholders in defending God's unit: the family. In his book From the Father to His Sons: Conversations on Fatherhood and Husbandhood, Cortez reverberates Yahweh's desire for fathers and husbands to return to the spiritual helm of their homes rightfully."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cortez J. Wash's new book will challenge readers in their understanding of the traditional patriarchal construct.

Wash shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in understanding and respecting biblical values.

