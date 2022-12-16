Chuck Ziethen's newly released "Where Guardian Angels Come From" is a sweet tale of the bond between a young boy and a beloved dog

"Where Guardian Angels Come From" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Ziethen is a heartwarming story that celebrates the special place that animals hold within one's heart.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Guardian Angels Come From": a useful narrative for aiding young readers through the loss of a pet. "Where Guardian Angels Come From" is the creation of published author Chuck Ziethen.

Ziethen shares, "I came up with the story, Where Guardian Angels Come From, when I had to talk with my child when he lost a pet. Since then, I have told other parents about the story, and they have found it to be helpful as well. Now I'd like to share it with everyone and hope it helps ease the process. Even though my kids are older now, they still refer to it when one of our pets pass away."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Ziethen's new book provides a touching narrative with vibrant imagery that will help young readers discuss how they feel when a beloved pet is no longer with them.

Consumers can purchase "Where Guardian Angels Come From" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

