Linda Ogbah Faas's newly released "Proverbs 31: Virtuous Woman in Business" is an enjoyable reflection on the virtues that make an effective businesswoman

"Proverbs 31: Virtuous Woman in Business" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Ogbah Faas is a thoughtful celebration of hardworking, God-fearing women throughout the Bible and in more recent history.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Proverbs 31: Virtuous Woman in Business": an uplifting message of hope and empowerment. "Proverbs 31: Virtuous Woman in Business" is the creation of published author Linda Ogbah Faas, a native of Nigeria who earned her associate degree in business administration and another associate's in fire service administration before earning her bachelor's in communication with a minor in human resources. Faas studied at University of Maryland University College, where she earned her MBA and MS in management and human resources. She is currently a doctoral candidate for her Doctor of Business Administration in leadership. She is a proud mother of two and a Navy veteran who currently serves with the Missouri US Army National Guard.

Faas shares, "As I was reading Proverbs 31 yet again, yearning to learn all I could from this virtuous woman in order to be a better version of myself, it started dawning on me that it has been spoken of and taught to us on how to be a virtuous woman at home, in the church, and in our community. However, not much emphasis has been placed on the business-building entrepreneurial characteristics of the same virtuous woman when every verse in her chapter literally mentions one business or another that she founded or managed. This resonated in me to shine a bright light on all these qualities that were unintentionally underdiscussed. Maybe it was because she was a woman doing business, or maybe we are too accustomed to women being assumed to manage only the home.

"In this day and age, many women manage not just their homes; but they manage businesses, organizations, churches, educational institutes, military units, and much more. In order to represent these modern women, I also needed to point out that women managing businesses did not start with the virtuous woman; it started with the first generation of women that were mentioned in the Bible. As you read the stories of these Bible women and how their daily lives transcend to modern women in our generation, you get to read real life stories of Christian women that have diligently combined the ability of managing their families and their businesses and still kept God first and foremost in their lives—just as the Proverbs 31 virtuous woman did."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Ogbah Faas's new book will bring clarity to the values and virtues that are found within successful women of faith.

Faas shares in hopes of raising awareness of powerful figures that will aid today's women through their impressive histories.

