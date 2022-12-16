Dr. Dolores Bost's newly released "Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C" is an enlightening study of a rich cultural history

"Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dolores Bost is a fascinating look into the rich history of St. Helena Island, Gullah, and the people who built their lives on this unique island.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C": an informative work that draws from the author's doctoral dissertation. "Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C" is the creation of published author Dr. Dolores Bost, who retired from the College of New Rochelle in New York after twenty-two years of teaching and counseling. Dr. Bost holds an EdD in Curriculum and Instruction from Columbia University, Teachers College in New York, and a PhD in Clinical Christian Counseling and license from the National Christian Counselors Association. She is a former director of two Early Childhood and After School Centers. Dr. Bost is a Chaplain, ordained clergy, and Reverend for Prison Ministry in New York, and has state certification from the United Chaplains State of New York. She is an abstinence educator with the National Abstinence Clearinghouse in South Dakota and a prayer coordinator for the First Coast Women's Services in Orange Park, Florida.

Dr. Bost shares, "It is interesting to know that sometimes Gullah is called Geechee or Sea Island Creole. Having reviewed research conducted on the language of Gullah speakers, I focused on a St. Helena Island, South Carolina pastor. He became an exemplary leader, not only in the church but also in the community. I have provided an overview of his life and a presentation and analysis of one of his Sunday morning sermons. Many features of traditional Gullah are manifested in this inspirational sermon."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dolores Bost's new book presents readers with an in-depth look into the cultural, historical, and spiritual practices of Gullah.

Dr. Bost's thoughtful and compassionate study will present readers with a fresh and fascinating topic for discussion and further research.

Consumers can purchase "Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Reflections On Gullah: The Legacy Of A Pastor On St. Helena lsland S.C," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing