At 21.3% CAGR, Cannabidiol Market Size Worth$93.4 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The expanding demand for cannabis-based cosmetic products as people especially youngsters is becoming more look-oriented.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cannabidiol Market size is estimated to reach $93.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cannabidiol can be delineated as an active compound or phytocannabinoid derived from the flower and leaves of the cannabis Sativa plant. The cultivations of marijuana plants occur across the globe for medicinal purposes. Cannabidiol holds wide-ranging applications in the food and beverage industry, nutraceutical production, and treatment of several medical conditions such as neurogenerative disorder, diabetes, insomnia, stress, bone abnormalities, and many others. In addition to that, cannabidiol can help drug addicts to lower their cravings. As compared to hemp seeds oil which is fabricated from seeds only, CBD is a safer and more appropriate option. Also, Cannabidiol comes in a diversity of forms which include capsules, liquid, aerosol sprays. The cannabidiol market outlook is fairly fascinating as the demand for the product is enlarging year after year. Likewise, proliferating research and developmental activities, expanding drug distribution channel’s network, augmenting attentiveness among people regarding health benefits of cannabidiol, and heightening incidences of cancer, diabetes, neurological complications, stress, and bone abnormalities are factors set to drive the growth of the Cannabidiol Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19651/cannabidiol-market.html

Flashing year-end sale @ IndustryARC..!!

Buy any Report using “FLAT1000”

& Get FLAT 1000$ OFF, Grab the offer before it is gone.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cannabidiol Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Cannabidiol Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high health cognizance among residents compared to other parts of the world, lenient government policies regarding cannabis production for medical purposes, and the full-fledged pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Augmenting chronic applications and growing adoption of cannabidiol as health awareness among people is ascending and these factors said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Cannabidiol Market. Crippled production and processing activities owing to pandemic restrictions and the exorbitant cost of cannabidiol are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cannabidiol Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19651

Segmental Analysis:

Cannabidiol Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Cannabidiol Market based on the applications can be further segmented into medical treatments (insomnia, diabetes, cancer, neurological problems, bone abnormalities, migraine, and others), food and beverages, nutraceutical, personal care products, and others. The medical treatments segment held the largest share in 2021.

Cannabidiol Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Cannabidiol Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline (Retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others) and online.

Cannabidiol Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Cannabidiol Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cannabidiol Industry are -

1. Elixinol LLC

2. NuLeaf Naturals

3. ENDOCA

4. Cannoid LLC

5. Medical Marijuana

Click on the following link to buy the Cannabidiol Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19651

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Alzheimer Drugs Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15390/alzheimers-drugs-market.html

B. Hemp CBD Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19545/hemp-cbd-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062