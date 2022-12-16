Boost for healthcare in Melbourne's north

As part of a new contract, La Trobe Private Hospital in Bundoora will be turned into a 34-bed facility with four operating theatres and a four-bed High Dependency Unit. It will support a range of clinical specialties – particularly orthopaedics, general surgery, plastic surgery and ENT, and also include new fitouts of a café, radiology clinic and consulting suites.

The new facilities will provide more clinical education placements for La Trobe students studying a wide range of disciplines – including nursing, social work, physiotherapy, speech pathology, occupational therapy and health information management.

Students will have more opportunities to receive quality professional learning experiences that complement critical teaching content and integrate theory with application – and gain essential working knowledge of current industry practice.

The new facilities will also boost the research capability of La Trobe, strengthening its partnership with Healthscope that has already yielded over 60 publications in four years, many of which are co-produced with Healthscope staff and consumer representatives.

The hospital is a key component of the University’s planned Health and Wellbeing Hub, as part of the University City of the Future, which will provide improved health care for the growing population in Melbourne’s north.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the building project will strengthen both organisations’ ability to make an impact in Melbourne’s north and beyond.

“We already partner with Healthscope to conduct major joint research projects to improve healthcare quality and safety, which benefits patients and communities across the country,” Professor Dewar.

“These new facilities based at our Bundoora campus will enhance that research – and provide more opportunities for our allied health and nursing students to gain essential knowledge of industry practice before they enter the workforce.”

Healthscope CEO, Greg Horan, said the redevelopment represents a new and exciting stage in its long-standing partnership with La Trobe University.

“Both organisations are firmly focussed on improving patient experience, patient outcomes and healthcare quality and safety,” Mr Horan said.

“Our longstanding partnership with La Trobe University has both contributed to the pool of medical research and knowledge, and supported students with vital training and in-hospital experience.

“At Healthscope, we are committed to investing in leading edge hospital facilities and clinical services, which let our dedicated, skilled and passionate nurses, doctors and clinicians provide outstanding patient care and treatment,” Mr Horan said.

“The works at La Trobe Private, coupled with the redevelopment of our nearby Northpark Private Hospital, is further evidence of that commitment, and will deliver a substantial lift in health services and patient access to care in Melbourne’s rapidly growing northern corridor.”

La Trobe’s University City of the Future will turn the campus 'inside out' by welcoming local community and industry to transform the campus into a place to live, learn, work, socialise and stay healthy.

The long-term development will see the 235-hectare campus become a vibrant city in Melbourne’s north that will include world-class sports, research and innovation, education, commercial, retail and residential developments.

