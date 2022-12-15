Việt Nam remarks on US$15.5b deal with G7 countries on just energy transition

VIETNAM, December 15 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will strive to strike a balance between pursuing socio-economic development goals and climate change commitments, deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

The statement was made during a press conference held in Hà Nội as she was asked for comments on the recently adopted political declaration between Việt Nam and G7 countries to establish a just energy transition partnership, also known as JETP, to the tune of US$15.5 billion to help the country move away from coal.

“This is a very specific step in order to continue mobilising financial and technological resources in order to implement Việt Nam’s policies on building a green, circular economy that is environmentally friendly. And this will also support Việt Nam's implementation of its commitments for net zero emissions by 2050, with the support of the international community,” Hằng said.

At the same time, the adoption of the political declaration has also affirmed the strong resolution and the determination of Việt Nam in dealing with climate change and showcases Việt Nam’s responsibility in contributing to the resolution of one of the biggest global challenges currently, according to the foreign ministry’s deputy spokesperson.

“And as we all know, energy transition has put forth a number of challenges for developing countries such as Việt Nam,” Hằng noted.

Việt Nam will continue discussing and cooperating with G7 countries and other partners on a fair, just, equal, and mutually beneficial basis in order to both ensure socio-economic development goals and reduction of greenhouse gas, contributing to the international efforts in addressing climate change, the deputy spokesperson told reporters.

Global Gateway

In response to questions about Việt Nam’s comments on the European Union’s announcement with regard to the mobilisation of EUR 10 billion as part of the Global Gateway strategy to accelerate infrastructure investment in ASEAN countries, the deputy spokesperson said Việt Nam welcomes the donation.

This decision will help strengthen economy and trade cooperation and stabilise the supply chain, and strive towards the establishment of the EU-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, and also strengthen connectivity through the implementation of the joint ministerial statement on connectivity of 2020 as well as the ASEAN-EU comprehensive air transport agreement, and narrow development gaps between regions and boost development of ASEAN sub-regions.

The initiative also strengthens cooperation in dealing with climate change, digital transformation, energy transition, dealing with natural resources, environmental protection and protection of that biodiversity, according to the deputy spokesperson. — VNS