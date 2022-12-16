Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng attends youth union’s 12th national congress

VIETNAM, December 16 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng praised the results and achievements of the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and Vietnamese youth while attending its 12th National Congress for the 2022-27 tenure.

The congress was opened on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Expressing his pride and belief in the younger generation, General Secretary Trọng emphasised that the Party and the State always highly appreciated their role and position.

Việt Nam identified young people as the future custodians of the country, the pioneering force in the Fatherland’s construction and defence, and one of the main factors in the cause of industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.

He suggested the HCYU to educate the younger generation about the Party’s guidelines and the nation’s tradition and history.

The HCYU should further promote the study and following of late President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts, morality and lifestyle.

“Each young person should build great ambitions, affirm that their generation is ready to inherit the nation’s traditions and will, determining to build our beloved Việt Nam to be rich, beautiful and powerful,” he said.

General Secretary Trọng noted to renew and further improve the HCYU’s work, as it was the core factor in meeting the new situation’s requirements, to build the Party and the political system and strengthen the nation’s great unity.

The HCYU should gather young people in key areas, such as workers, students, intellectuals, ethnic groups, and people in mountainous, remote, border areas.

He noted that the younger generation nationwide should act as pioneers in all their deeds.

Young people must pioneer in building a desire to better themselves and consider it as their reason to live, in learning to have high professional qualifications, and in deep integration into the world.

They also should pioneer in production and creativity, promoting national digital transformation and scientific and technological innovation.

The young people must pioneer in conducting political tasks, in difficult and new jobs, willing to share for the community and devote themselves to remote and difficult areas.

He said they should also firmly defend the nation’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintain political security and social order.

General Secretary Trọng said that the HCYU must create an equal environment for officials and union members to practice, creating a source of quality young force for the Party.

He suggested authorities at all levels, organisations and localities trust and assign tasks to young people; care, help, encourage and create conditions for young people to confidently participate in political, economic, cultural and social tasks of the country.

They must create favourable conditions for young people to study, practice, develop comprehensively, devote and mature.

General Secretary Trọng noted the HCYU to be deeply aware of its important position, role and mission, further enhance its sense of responsibility and make efforts to study and fulfill its mission.

The HCYU should take the lead in the cause of innovation and creativity, and successfully implement the 13th Party Congress’s Resolution.

First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee of the 11th tenure Bùi Quang Huy promised to follow General Secretary Trọng’s instructions.

Huy said that the HCYU and Vietnamese youth pledged to follow the ways chosen by the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people.

The 12th congress promised to soon implement Party General Secretary Trọng’s guidance to educate the younger generation and promote their potential and creativity in the process of industrialisation, modernisation and international integration. — VNS