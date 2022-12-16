Truck Restriction Removed on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on commercial vehicles and trucks from traveling on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County in northcentral Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using these routes today to help ensure that they remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.



While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

