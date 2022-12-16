Proactive news headlines including Kinetiko Energy, Noxopharm, Australian Strategic Materials and Aurumin Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has received firm funding commitments from a private South African institution to raise A$2.95 million (before costs) through the exercise of an option. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has lauded the award of a $1.5 million grant to the Hudson Institute of Medical Research – the company’s strategic partner – from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Ideas Grant Scheme. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has signed a non-binding business agreement with the Chungcheongbuk Province in Korea and the Vietnam Rare Earth Company (VTRE). Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has entered into an at-the-market subscription agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital, giving the company up to $3 million of standby equity capital over the coming 38-month period. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has revealed gold recoveries between 93% and 99% in metallurgical test work on samples from the White Heat-Mosaic and Big Sky deposits, prospects of the Cue Gold Project the company recently secured mining leases over. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) confirms “exceptional gold recoveries” at the Murchison Gold Project’s St Anne's prospectThe test work confirms gold recoveries averaging 98% for the prospect, with an average gravity gold recovery of 49%. Click here

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) expects to report higher revenue in the first half of the year as both its owned as well as contracted brands in Australia have performed well during the period, although New Zealand continues to be impacted by supply chain issues. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has received a tax refund of $10.2 million, relating to the research and development tax incentive for the 30 June 2022 financial year, lifting the company’s cash balance to $45.2 million. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the class ‘design approval’ for its H2Neo compressed green hydrogen carrier from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), according to Edison Investment Research. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has secured a contract to supply uranium concentrates produced in the United States to the US Department of Energy (DOE) in support of the country’s US$75 million Uranium Reserve established in 2020. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has delivered ‘promising’ lithium results from the drilling of Hang Gong and Bilatos and Far West prospects, situated close to existing Finniss Operations in the Northern Territory. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) will present its HER-Vaxx and CF33 technologies at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco from January 19-21.

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has intersected gold mineralisation outside of the existing resource area during drilling at the Glencoe deposit in the Northern Territory, extending the strike of the Central mineral lode. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) is poised to complete the all-important first gold pour at the Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire this month, having processed the first batch of ore at the project’s semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has launched iChromite, a new suite of automated mineral chemistry assessment tools that can identify exploration targets more efficiently and accurately. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) is set to complete the consolidation process of the 100%-owned flagship Maricunga lithium brine project within December. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has raised $2.1 million through an oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP) and placement. Click here

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX:IBG) has had a successful start to a field program at the Fiery Creek Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, identifying high-grade copper at surface with a portable x-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analyser. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has entered into drill for equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.



With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.