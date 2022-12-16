Laboratory Freezers Market Expected to Hit US$ 4.65 billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laboratory freezers market is expected to reach the value of USD 4.65 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. Rising demand for blood and blood components for transfusion and biopharmaceutical production, increased emphasis on research and development capabilities in medical devices and on the adoption of advanced IT healthcare technologies, rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, rising number of road accidents, and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are the major factors attributing to this trend.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
LabWare (US)
LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US)
Abbott (US)
Waters Corporation. (US)
Agilent Technologies, Inc (US)
IDBS (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Autoscribe Informatics. (UK)
Arxspan a Bruker Company (US)
Global Laboratory Freezers Market Scope and Market Size
The laboratory freezers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and target audience. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product type
Freezers
Refrigerators
Cryopreservation systems
End User
Blood banks
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Academic and research institutes
Medical laboratories
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Target Audience
Laboratory equipment manufacturers
Laboratory freezer manufacturers
Original equipment manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors of laboratory freezers
Hospitals
Healthcare service providers
Diagnostic centers
Laboratories
Medical institutes
Blood banks
Research and consulting firms
Laboratory Freezers Market, By Region:
Global Laboratory Freezers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Laboratory Freezers market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Laboratory Freezers market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
