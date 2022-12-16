Rocky Mountain Decals Launches Brand New Wallpaper Real-time Previewer Software

The new software will enable customers to view wallpaper on the walls of their homes prior to purchasing.

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-awaited wallpaper real-time previewer software from premium peel-and-stick wallpaper provider, Rocky Mountain Decals, has finally been released. The new software will allow consumers to see the wallpaper on their walls before making a purchase.

Rocky Mountain Decals is known for offering a huge range of peel and stick wallpaper, including vintage floral wallpaper, modern classic wallpaper, and large-scale flower murals. They offer wallpaper styles for all types of home decor, and the ease of application and removable make their wallpapers perfect for creating an accent wall in bathrooms, bedrooms, kids' rooms, and offices alike.

Their peel-and-stick wallpaper is made from premium wall fabric with an adhesive backing that is simple to install. It is splashproof, renter-friendly, removable and easy to clean, making it a much more attractive option than traditional wallpaper, and it has been revolutionary for the wall-covering industry.

Rocky Mountain Decals peel and stick wallpaper caught the eye of the Property Brothers from HGTV, who installed their Storm Chaser wall mural in a modern cottage they designed. Their wallpaper has since been featured by other publications such as Apartment Therapy, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Real Homes.

A small, family-run business, Rocky Mountain Decals source its array of wallpaper designs from designers all over the world and has an easy-to-use wallpaper calculator on their website to help customers quickly calculate the perfect number of wallpaper sheets to fit their wall. Customers are also able to order peel-and-stick wallpaper samples, which allow them to try the wallpaper on their walls before committing to a full order. Husband and wife founders of Rocky Mountain Decals wallpapers are thrilled that “all wallpapers are printed to order in our Canadian studio below the Rocky Mountains, with a super fast turnaround time of 2-5 business days.”

Their social media presence has grown staggeringly since they started up in 2015 in a tiny studio below the Rocky Mountains, with over 300,000 people following along. Rocky Mountain Decals partially credits this growth to their showcasing of customer photos and videos of their wallpaper, including customers installing the wallpaper themselves. This essentially has allowed “real people to see real results in real homes,” says the founders, and gives customers the confidence boost they need that they too can apply peel-and-stick wallpapers themselves.

Offering their wallpaper in pre-measured and pre-numbered panels (rather than the traditional approach of wallpaper rolls) also makes Rocky Mountain Decals wallpaper less intimidating and more user-friendly and also reduces a lot of waste that wallpaper rolls can inevitably create.

Rocky Mountain Decals has just released a number of brand-new designs of luxurious peel and stick wallpapers which span from grasscloth to delicate vintage florals to sage Victorian patterns. In this way, they hope to seamlessly blend old timeless wallpaper designs onto the new peel-and-stick wallpapers for a modern twist on a classic idea.

To learn more, visit: www.rockymountaindecals.ca

For updates, follow Rocky Mountain Decals on Social Media:

Instagram: @rockymountaindecals

Facebook @rockymountaindecor

Pinterest @RockyDecor

Tiktok @rockymountaindecals