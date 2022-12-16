Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,914 in the last 365 days.

CGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France – December 16, 2022

CGG announced today the sale, to Bon Ton Seismic LLC (Bon Ton), of its US land seismic multi-client library encompassing approximately 20,000 square miles (about 52 000 km2) of 3D seismic data for a total cash consideration of US$63 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, said: “The sale of our US Land data library is part of a continuous process of business portfolio management that was initiated in 2018.  Earth Data will continue to focus on key prolific offshore hydrocarbon basins, CCUS, Minerals & Mining, and Digital. We are pleased to put our extensive land portfolio in the capable hands of Bon Ton.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

CGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.