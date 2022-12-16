Polyphenols Market Size to Increase US$2.12 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polyphenols are naturally occurring plant compounds found in plant-based foods such as several fruits and vegetables

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the polyphenols market size is estimated to reach $2.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Polyphenols are naturally occurring plant compounds found in plant-based foods such as several fruits and vegetables. Regular consumption of polyphenols has been proven to provide medical benefits such as better digestion, improved brain health while substantially reducing the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Polyphenols are found in different fruits, such as pomegranate, which has immense quantities of ellagitannins - a bioactive polyphenol. Similarly, tannis or commonly known as tannic acid is a water-soluble polyphenol, which has been found predominantly in plenty of plant-based foods.

1. Asia-Pacific held a dominant share in the year 2020. It is predominantly owing to the rising consumption of polyphenol in the regions of China and Japan and the aligned technology development that has positioned the region to consume functional foods with abundant acids associated with polyphenols.

2. Asia-Pacific will continue to lead the market in the forecast period. Polyphenols are owed to have reasonable amounts of antioxidants, which can substantially reduce the body’s inflammation and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, which have now seen an upward trend in the following countries.

4. The orientation of millennials to adopt functional food in their daily diet will help the polyphenol market grow in the forecast period.

Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis- By Source : The polyphenol market is segmented into three broad categories based on their source- fruits, vegetables, cocoa, and others. The fruits segment dominated the market in the year 2020. It is owing to all types of polyphenols in the majority of the fruits that humans consume. Although, flavonoids and phenolic acids dominate this in the ratio of 3:2 in the majority of the fruits.

Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis- By Application : The polyphenol market is segmented into three broad categories on their application- Functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages. The beverage sub-segment dominated in the year 2020.

Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2020. The majority of the countries belonging to the following regions have been using spices as a significant herb in preparation for food.

1. ADM

2. Aquanova,

3. CEMOI,

4. Dupont-Danisco,

5. Lay Natural Ingredients,

