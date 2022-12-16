St. Johnsbury / Larceny & Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009796

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 at 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny from motor vehicle & Warrant for Burglary

ACCUSED: Brent Sarazin

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2022 VSP St. Johnsbury received a report of a theft on Route 5 in Burke, VT. The victim, Thomas Williamson, reported several debit cards and checks stolen from his vehicle. Investigation revealed that Brent Sarazin was the suspect in this incident. On 12/15/2022 at 2200 hours, Troopers located and arrested Sarazin, who also had an active warrant for burglary out of Caledonia County. He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex for lack of $1000 bail on his burglary warrant. He was cited for 02/13/2023 for the charge of petit larceny from a motor vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC

BAIL: $1,000.00 (for Burglary Warrant)

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.