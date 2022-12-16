St. Johnsbury / Larceny & Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009796
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 at 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny from motor vehicle & Warrant for Burglary
ACCUSED: Brent Sarazin
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2022 VSP St. Johnsbury received a report of a theft on Route 5 in Burke, VT. The victim, Thomas Williamson, reported several debit cards and checks stolen from his vehicle. Investigation revealed that Brent Sarazin was the suspect in this incident. On 12/15/2022 at 2200 hours, Troopers located and arrested Sarazin, who also had an active warrant for burglary out of Caledonia County. He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex for lack of $1000 bail on his burglary warrant. He was cited for 02/13/2023 for the charge of petit larceny from a motor vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: $1,000.00 (for Burglary Warrant)
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.