Royalton Barracks, Violation of Conditions of Release (2Counts), 22B2005738

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B2005738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12-15-22 / 1648 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Sharon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, 2 Counts
ACCUSED: Angella Marcel
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-15-22, at approximately 1648 hours, State Police were made aware of a possible Violation of Conditions of Release. During the investigation, it was learned that Angella Marcel violated her conditions of release on two occasions against family members. Marcel was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court on 12-16-22 for Violation of Conditions of Release (2 Counts).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-16-22 / 1230 Hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov