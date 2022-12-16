Submit Release
Royalton Barracks, Violation of Conditions of Release (2Counts), 22B2005738

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2005738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt                           

STATION: Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12-15-22 / 1648 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, 2 Counts

 

ACCUSED: Angella Marcel                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12-15-22, at approximately 1648 hours,  State Police were made aware of a possible Violation of Conditions of Release.  During the investigation, it was learned that Angella Marcel violated her conditions of release on two occasions against family members.  Marcel was taken into custody and later released on a citation to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court on 12-16-22 for Violation of Conditions of Release (2 Counts).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-16-22 / 1230 Hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

