Citric Acid Market worth $5.2 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.7% - IndustryARC

Advantages And Surging Applications Of Citric Acid Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Citric Acid Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Citric Acid Market size is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Citric Acid is a weak organic acid appearing organically in citrus fruits. Citric Acid is a stinging-tasting crystalline acid existing in the juice of lemons and additional sour fruits. It is prepared commercially by the fermentation of sugar and utilized as a seasoning and setting agent. A buffer solution of citric acid may be made by including trisodium citrate, a salt of citric acid, in the solution. The citric acid buffer solution is the most excellent if the desired pH is in the 3 to 6.2 range. When citric acid is heated to 175 °C, it is partly transformed to aconitic acid by removal of water, and to acetone dicarboxylic acid by losing carbon dioxide and water. At temperatures above 175 °C, citric acid produces an oily distillate, which becomes settled as itaconic acid. Citric acid is an organic acid typically utilized as a chelating agent, a buffering agent, for pH adjustment and derivatization.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Citric Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Citric Acid Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the lower production costs, its role as a chelating agent, and effortless accessibility to raw materials in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Citric Acid Market growth is being driven by the initiation of progressive applications in pharmaceuticals and canned food making firms and as a complexing and chelating agent in metal treatment. However, the huge dosage of citric acid may raise the toxicity of the body, bringing about kidney issues, nerve damage, and abrupt injury and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Citric Acid Market.

3. Citric Acid Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Citric Acid Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Citric Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The Citric Acid Market based on the form can be further segmented into Liquid and Powder. The Powder segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Citric Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Citric Acid Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others. The Food And Beverage Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Citric Acid Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Citric Acid Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Citric Acid Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

2. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. Foodchem International Corporation

5. COFCO BIOCHEMICAL

