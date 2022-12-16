At 6.1 % CAGR, Industrial Network Market Size Worth 69.9 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Network Market is expected to reach 69.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising adoption of connected factory and the machine to machine communication will significantly boost the industrial network market and is estimated to gain a huge demand. With the increase in adoption of asset tracking and supply chain management using industrial internet of things (IIoT) in the facilities will be driving the market. The industrial network are designed to fulfill the real time needs of large number of systems. The increase in number of unmanned machinery in the facilities has also given a massive boots to the industrial network market. The necessity to efficiently manage the security, vulnerability, and the performance is another factor in increasing the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

3. APAC being an industrial hub of many several industries such as electronics, automotive and electrical has the largest market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. In the category segment the Ethernet network has the largest market at 65% in 2020, since it is being used and all the wired connection are done while the facilities are setup so the network type has still managed to hold a huge amount of share in the market.

2. The supplier ecosystem worked with the automakers to develop and commercialize the technology for the benefit of the industry. The automotive industry’s success with SPE serves to strengthen its foundation for use in manufacturing, process, and controls system industries.

3. APAC being an industrial hub of many several industries such as electronics, automotive and electrical has the largest market growth. In APAC countries like India, China and South Korea are the largest manufactures of electronics like smartphones laptops televisions.

4. With the implementation of Industry 4.0 and 5G North America is a fast growing market region for the industrial network market during the forecast period of 2021-2026 at 5.6%.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Network industry are -

1. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

2. Cisco System Inc.

3. Belden Inc.

4. Moxa Inc.

5. Rockwell Automation Inc.

