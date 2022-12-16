Grape Seed Oil Market Size to Increase by US$647.8 million by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Grape Seed Oil Market size is forecast to reach $647.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Grape seed oil is obtained in winemaking. It is extracted from grape seeds that are obtained after wine is made. It is a rich source of polyunsaturated fatty acids that typically contains linoleic acid, and palmitic acid among others. Grape seed oil is used in cosmetic products and personal care. It is also used for acne reduction, and anti-inflammatory among others. Increasing demand of grape seed oil in personal care & cosmetics and increasing health consciousness among individuals along with rising spending on cosmetic products are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing consumption of grape seed oil products is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Grape Seed Oil Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Grape Seed Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Grape Seed Oil Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and increasing demand for personal & cosmetic industry. The Grape Seed Oil Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing preference of consumers towards cosmetic products and increasing demand for eco-friendly & sustainable food products are likely to aid the market growth of the Grape Seed Oil Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Grape Seed Oil Market report.

4. Increasing usage of harmful chemicals in the production process and increasing competition is poised to create the hurdles for the Grape Seed Oil Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Grape Seed Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Extraction Process : Mechanical segment held the largest share in the Grape Seed Oil Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Grape Seed Oil Market Segment Analysis – By End User : Cosmetic held the largest share in the Grape Seed Oil Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Grape Seed Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Grape Seed Oil Market with a major share of 34.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of grape seed oil, and increasing focus on the research & development to adopt plant extracts in medicinal formulations that offers health benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Grape Seed Oil Industry are -

1. Food & Vine Inc.

2. Hebei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

3. Mediaco Vrac

4. Borges Mediterranean Group

5. Gustav Hees GmbH

