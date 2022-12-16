Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND PROVINCE TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN DRUMMONDVILLE

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the province of Québec will be making an announcement related to housing in Drummondville.

Media are invited to join, France-Élaine Duranceau, Provincial Minister responsible for Housing, André Lamontagne, Québec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister responsible for Centre-du-Québec, Sébastien Schneeberger, MNA for Drummond-Bois-Francs, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Stéphanie Lacoste, Mayor of the City of Drummondville for the announcement.

Date:

December 16th, 2022


Time:

10:00 AM ET


Location:

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who wish to participate must confirm their presence by writing to communications@shq.gouv.qc.ca  before December 16, 8 a.m.

