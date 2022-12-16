ASEAN Ceramics 2022 celebrates its return as the Ceramic Hub of Southeast Asia in Bangkok

The resumption of the leading and only regional exhibition for Ceramics

More than 100 exhibitors and brands globally

The trade fair consisting of exhibitions and its holistic supporting programs attracted 2,128 attendees spanning from nearly 30 countries

BANGKOK, Dec 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Once again, the ASEAN Ceramics trade fair has successfully established its status as the meeting point of the Ceramics Industry. Inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Surapol Chamatr, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Industry of Thailand with Mr. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of The Embassy of Italy and Giuseppe Lamacchia, Trade Commissioner of Italian Trade Agency, the show opened its doors to over 100 exhibitors and brands and 2,128 attendees from nearly 30 countries attended the event from 30 November – 02 December 2022. The top 5 international visitors came from ASEAN 82.4%, Asia 10.2%, Europe 4.0% and others 1.6% with the largest footprints coming from India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia. The exhibition is a continuation of its previous editions to reunite the Ceramic Industry in support of providing the ASEAN region with access to the world's leading technologies, equipment, solutions, know-how and best practices available in the market. Suppliers of the industry were able to meet, network and showcase their expertise to the key buyers and trade visitors, and have successfully strengthened and re-established their foothold in the world's most dynamic region for the ceramics industry.

The trade fair calls for a significant regathering of the industry, and its positive turnout reflects the strength and commitment of the sector to reconnect after the pandemic. As highlighted by several exhibitors and trade visitors, a platform such as ASEAN Ceramics is still undoubtedly the best way to network and gain exposure to a global reach in the shortest amount of time. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd and organiser of the exhibition, emphasized, "It is heartening to witness the regathering of the Ceramics Industry after the years of restrictions on physical meetings, be it for business or socially. There is a strength in this reunion as it reflects the sector's commitment and pursuit for knowledge to support the overall growth of Ceramics in the Southeast Asian region."

This edition of ASEAN Ceramics was in partnership with the ICTA2022 Conference which held technical presentations on Ceramic Industrial Technology, Glass and Coatings Technology, Advanced Ceramics and Ceramic Art and Design. Exhibitors were also invited to demonstrate their products in the Exhibition Seminar where the latest digitalisations, machineries, technologies and products were showcased to trade visitors and key buyers of various industries from Construction & Housing (bricks & roof tiles, wall & floor tiles, sanitary ware, clay) Consumer Goods (table & ornamental ware, household appliances), Industrial Applications (abrasives & refractories), High-Tech and Innovation such as Healthcare, Electronics, Security & Transport and Renewable Technologies and more.

The trade fair included several side events such as – a pre-event Factory Tour, Job & Education Fair, CICT Manufacturers' Pavilion, Technical Ceramics Pavilion and a Ceramics Workshop, which offered visitors a holistic experience of current technologies and trending developments in the market. Both MMI Asia and Asian Exhibition Services joined forces to take ASEAN Ceramics to a new international level of excellence in Bangkok.

Various solutions, technologies and state of the art machineries were demonstrated at the event which include:

- Five Innovative product line market strategy such as DigitalGlass and KRYSTAL provided globally distributed ceramic products with excellent quality and performance by Younexa (Thailand) Co., Ltd

- Performance coating technologies and digitalization solutions by Ferro Performance Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd/Vibrantz Technologies

- Sophisticated and fast-growing products in the sector such as specialty Alumina and Aluminium Tri-Hydrate materials from Hindalco Industries Limited

- Modernization and optimization of production processes on raw materials, sanitary ware and tableware pioneered by Source Runner Enterprise Co., Ltd./MCS Portugal

- Contamination free raw materials curated for Ceramic, Refractory & Catalyst Industry to provide maximum results using modern techniques by Deedwaniya & Brothers/DB Group.

ASEAN continues to boast a diverse production market in the manufacturing of sanitaryware, raw materials, insulators, tableware, giftware, supplies, refractory, heavy clay and advanced ceramics. The next ASEAN Ceramics – the 6th edition of Southeast Asia's leading international exhibition of Machinery, Technology and Materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, will take place from 28 November – 30 November 2023 at the International Center for Exhibitions (ICE) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For more information, please visit: www.aseaanceramics.com.

About ceramitec

ceramitec is the central event at which the entire ceramics industry–from manufacturers through to scientists–comes together. Over the course of four days, over 600 exhibitors from all over the world present their entire portfolios at the ceramics trade fair: machinery, devices, systems, processes, and raw materials. Every branch of the industry is represented, from classic ceramics through industrial ceramics, ceramic engineering to technical ceramics and powder metallurgy.

As a trade fair for suppliers, ceramitec is the meeting point for leading manufacturers, users, and scientists. This is a place to meet people and share your expertise. This forges synergies and raises awareness of new technologies and applications in industry, research, and development. Find more information about our visitor and exhibitor profiles here.

The next ceramitec will be held in Munich from April 23 to 26, 2024.

About ASEAN Ceramics

ASEAN Ceramics, known as the Ceramic Hub of Southeast Asia, is a platform for reconnecting the region's Ceramic Industry. The trade far will continue to alternate on an annual basis between Thailand and Vietnam. The exhibitions will provide the ASEAN region access to the world's leading technologies, equipment, solutions, know-how and best practices available in the market. Suppliers to the industry will meet, network and showcase their expertise to the key buyers from the region, and either strengthen or establish their foothold in the world's most dynamic region for the ceramics industry. ASEAN Ceramics is organized by MMI Asia in cooperation with founders of the event, Asian Exhibitions Services Ltd. (AES).

About MMI Asia Pte Ltd

MMI Asia is a full subsidiary of one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers; Messe München GMBH (MMG). MMI Asia was established in Singapore in 1992 and is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of MMG's world leading brands to the ASEAN market. MMG is the owner and organizer of the world's leading ceramics trade fair ceramitec organized every three years in Munich.

