Vext Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") VEXT VEXTF a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, announces that shareholders voted in favour of all matters included in the Company's information circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 90% of the votes cast, representing 47.597% of the votes associated with the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

