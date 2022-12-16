Bullying Buddy LLC Launches The Bullying Buddy App

Smyrna, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Bullying Buddy LLC, led by non-profit founder, developmental therapist, and anti-bullying activist, Tara Lynn Townes, announces the launch of the Bullying Buddy mobile app. The new app was developed to help address the nationwide bullying epidemic sweeping the nation's youth.

Statistics show that an average of 4,400 children ranging in age from seven to fourteen commit suicide each year, with half of those suicides being directly related to bullying. By featuring the first-of-its-kind, patent-pending tracking technology, the app provides the CDC with accurate bullying data with the goal of contributing to real change through new legislative measures in schools across the country. Townes and her team feel that the tracking feature is a game-changing advancement toward preventing suicides among school-aged children.

The app also uses advanced technology that gives bullying victims and bystanders the ability to send instant alerts and messages to school administrators and parents. Its emergency button can be activated through voice or manually and allows students to record bullying instances. The videos are then saved in an encrypted database and reported to the appropriate officials. Parents are also able to send messages to their child while the incident is happening.

"The app is quick," explains Townes. "It addresses safety instantly. As a mom, if you're at work, if you're at your desk, or at home, you get a text alert instantly and you see what your child is going through. What makes this a game-changer is that you're able to chat with your child at that moment. Administrators also get an alert immediately, so they are aware of what is happening. The app's tracking feature helps contribute to suicide prevention."

In addition to its tracking and messaging capabilities, the app offers an Information Station within its platform to give students access to empowerment tools and licensed clinical professionals. Townes believes that acknowledging the importance of educating students on bullying and its impact on our society as a whole can lead to greater, long-lasting change.

Townes reveals the new adult version of the Bullying Buddy App, STOMP, will soon be released to help confront corporate bullying, domestic violence, racial crimes, elder abuse, financial abuse, collegiate violations, human trafficking, and hate crimes.

Bullying Buddy supports the receiver, watcher, bully, teachers, policymakers, and parents by extending education, reporting tools, alerts, and a locator. For more information about Bullying Buddy, please visit its website or contact:

