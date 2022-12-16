XCLEA is a technology company dedicated to the development of intelligent robot vacuum cleaners. It has 129 patents and won 6 international design awards. Products are exported to more than 60 countries. Our company integrates design, research and development, production and sales, to produce high quality.

H60 all-around robot vacuum cleaner is our latest product, with automatic dust collection and automatic mop self-cleaning.

XCLEA H60 is equipped with various functions below.

XCLEA H60 has the most advanced intelligent navigation planning system ‘Hi-DyNavi3.0'.

When the mop is dirty, it can automatically return to the base station and clean itself to keep the mop clean all the time.

Automatic mop lifting system can avoid secondary moisture on the ground.

Innovative 3D quick hot air drying system broke the mold. The speed of drying is 3-times quicker than the competition and leaves the mop free of smells and mildew.

H60 features automatic collection of dust and automatic packaging.

Beiming 3.0 sweeping system, 12N pressure wiping. Three cleaning modes: sweeping, mopping and sweeping & mopping, deep cleaning every corner.

As an omnipotent sweeping robot, it is more intelligent in path planning and obstacle avoidance. It goes deep into every part of the bedroom and cleans carefully. No matter under the bed or at the foot of the cabinet. It will not miss any corner cleaning and can achieve comprehensive dust suction and mopping.

The independently developed app can realize wireless intelligent link and can give instructions at any time anywhere to free your hands and let technology change your life.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/xclea-h60-fully-automatic-wet-dry-vacuum-robot#/

