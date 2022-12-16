Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,939 in the last 365 days.

THE LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR OF QUEBEC PRESENTS THE FIRST PEOPLES - FIRST NATIONS MEDAL

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, presented the First Peoples - First Nations Medal today.

This distinction, an initiative of the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, aims to recognize the exceptional contribution of members of the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. In addition, this recognition highlights the career of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, their involvement and their commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, their Nation or the First Peoples at the Quebec or Canadian level or even internationally.

"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people dedicated to the well-being of their community, and also highlights the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary work," said the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

The recipients are recognized as individuals who bring about change in the social, cultural, community and economic challenges facing First Nations: 

  • Mrs. Mary Coon (Atikamekw Nation)
  • Mr. John Satekaienton Diabo (Mohawk Nation)
  • Mrs. Lucie Landry (Abenaki Nation)
  • Mrs. Violet Pachanos (Cree Nation)
  • Mr. Pierre Picard (Huron-Wendat Nation)
  • Mrs. Odette Rioux (Maliseet Nation)
  • Mrs. Thérèse Thelesh Bégin (Innu Nation)
  • Mrs. Fanny Wylde (Algonquin Nation)

SOURCE Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c2383.html

You just read:

THE LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR OF QUEBEC PRESENTS THE FIRST PEOPLES - FIRST NATIONS MEDAL

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.